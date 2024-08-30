CA, US & World
Fisher-Price Recalls Dumbbell Toy Due to Choking Hazard in Baby Biceps Gift Set
Fisher-Price is recalling a plastic dumbbell toy from its Baby Biceps Gift Set due to a potential choking hazard. The gray caps on the ends of the dumbbell can detach, posing a risk to infants. Although Fisher-Price received seven reports of the defect, no injuries were reported. The toy was sold at major retailers like Walmart and Target, as well as online. Parents are advised to take the toy away from their child and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
FisherPrice recalldumbbell toychoking hazardBaby Biceps Gift Setinfant safetyWalmartTargettoy recallrefund instructions
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...