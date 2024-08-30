Gov. Gavin Newsom Expected To Sign Phone Ban Bill For Schools

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the Phone-Free Schools Act known as Assembly Bill 3216 Under the bill schools would be required to adopt a policy to limit or ban the use of phones while students are at school by July 1, 2026. Schools would be required to update their policies every five years. Exceptions will be made for medical needs or emergency use cases according to the bill. Previous bans have been implemented in areas such as the Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Unified School Districts.