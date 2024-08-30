CA, US & World
Labor Day Gas Prices Drop in Riverside County and Across the Nation
Planning a road trip for the holiday weekend? There's some good news at the pump! Gas prices in Riverside County are down 81 cents from this time last year. The national average is projected to be $3.27 per gallon, making it the cheapest Labor Day since 2021. Americans could save a total of $750 million on gas this weekend compared to last year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
Labor Day gas pricesRiverside County gas pricesnational gas averagegas savingsholiday weekend road triplower gas prices2024 gas trends
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...