CA, US & World
Labor Day Weekend Travel: Lower Costs, Higher Crowds, and Cyber Attack Recovery
As Labor Day weekend approaches, travelers can expect lower prices but busier airports. Gas prices are predicted to drop to $3.27 per gallon, and domestic travel costs are down by 2%. However, the TSA is bracing for its busiest Labor Day travel period on record. Seattle's airport is still recovering from a recent cyber attack, causing delays for international travelers and low-volume carriers.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
Labor Day travel 2024gas prices dropTSA busiest travel periodSeattle airport cyber attackholiday travel tipsAAA travel predictionslower domestic travel coststravel delays
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...