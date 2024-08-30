NOW

Labor Day Weekend Travel: Lower Costs, Higher Crowds, and Cyber Attack Recovery

As Labor Day weekend approaches, travelers can expect lower prices but busier airports. Gas prices are predicted to drop to $3.27 per gallon, and domestic travel costs are down by 2%. However, the TSA is bracing for its busiest Labor Day travel period on record. Seattle's airport is still recovering from a recent cyber attack, causing delays for international travelers and low-volume carriers.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 30, 2024

