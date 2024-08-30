Suspect In Sexual Assault Case In Bermuda Dunes Arrested

21-year-old Palm Desert resident, Linnell Wilson has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Bermuda Dunes. Wilson was linked to two different incidents in Bermuda Dunes. One being, following a woman up to her second-story apartment, which was caught on surveillance camera video. The second being a report of sexual assault. According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the suspect has a violent criminal past, including convictions for robbery and carjacking. Wilson was recently released from prison and has been taken into custody again, thanks to community tips. He will remain in custody pending prosecution.