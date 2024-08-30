Server Of The Week
Matt from Santorini Greek and Mediterranean Food
Meet our Server of the Week, Matt from Santorini Greek and Mediterranean Food in Palm Desert! Matt was surprised with a $1,000 reward from Toyota and Honda of the Desert for his outstanding service. Santorini is known for its fresh food and excellent service, with popular items like their chicken kebab and roasted lamb. Visit Santorini in the Albertson shopping center and congratulate Matt on his well-deserved recognition!
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
Server of the WeekSantorini Greek and Mediterranean FoodPalm DesertMattToyota and Honda of the Desertrestaurant recognitionoutstanding servicelunch specialsGreek food
