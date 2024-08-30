Local & Community
Meals on Wheels Program Supports Valley Seniors with Fresh Meals
The Jocelyn Center’s Meals on Wheels program has been serving homebound seniors in Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells, and Palm Desert since 1981. The program delivers fresh meals daily, provided by Eisenhower Hospital, with the help of 35 volunteers. Meals cost $6.50 for fresh and $5 for frozen, but adjustments are made based on need. For those interested in the program, applications are available online or at the Jocelyn Center. The service is a lifeline for many seniors, offering them vital daily nourishment and support.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
