New Star Wars Game Invites Players into the Galactic Underworld: "Star Wars Outlaws"

Get ready to dive into the criminal underworld of a galaxy far, far away with the new game "Star Wars Outlaws." Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, this open-world action-adventure game casts players as members of the criminal underworld. Featuring voices from Ginny & Georgia's Humber Gonzalez and Star Wars veteran Dee Bradley Baker, and a score by Wilbert Roger II, the game promises an immersive experience with rewarding exploration.