Over 20 Arrested in Statewide Retail Crime Spree Targeting Cannabis Stores
More than 20 suspects have been arrested in connection with a retail crime spree targeting cannabis stores across California, resulting in $1 million in losses and 975 pounds of stolen cannabis. Authorities identified 22 suspects linked to 15 dispensary burglaries. California's Attorney General emphasized that organized retail crime will not be tolerated. The suspects face charges including commercial burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
