Suffering in Silence
Riverside County Animal Services Faces Lawsuit; Officials Deflect Blame (August 29, 2024)
Walter Clark discusses the ongoing lawsuit against Riverside County Animal Services, highlighting the county’s lack of response and attempts to deflect blame. Despite the legal action accusing mismanagement and law violations, officials claim it's not their issue and show misleading footage of happy animals. Clark criticizes the county’s public relations strategy and the dire situation in shelters.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
Riverside County Animal Services lawsuitWalter Clarkanimal shelter mismanagementlegal issues Riverside Countypublic relations controversyanimal welfareRiverside County shelter problems
