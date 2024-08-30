Weather
Scorching Temperatures Expected to Return Next Week in Coachella Valley
Happy Friday evening! The Coachella Valley is experiencing slightly above-average temperatures, with today's high at 110°F. While tomorrow brings a bit of relief with highs in the low 100s, the heat will ramp up again next week, peaking at 115°F on Thursday. Stay cool and enjoy the weekend!
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
Coachella Valley weatherhigh temperatures Palm Desertweekend forecastheatwave next weekCoachella Valley sevenday forecastPalm Springs weathersummer heat Coachelladesert weather update
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...