US Home Sales Hit Record Low in July Amid High Mortgage Rates and Prices
US home sales dropped to a record low in July, with contract signings down 5.5% from the previous month, according to the National Association of Realtors. The pending home sales index fell to 70.2, its lowest level since the index began in 2001. Elevated mortgage rates and high home prices continue to make housing unaffordable for millions of Americans.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
