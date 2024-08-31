CA, US & World
California Lawmakers Approve Bill for Undocumented Immigrants' First-Time Home Buyer Loans
California is set to become the first state to allow undocumented immigrants to qualify for first-time home buying loans if Governor Newsom signs the newly approved bill. The California Dream for All program, or AB 1840, would provide eligible residents with 20% down payment assistance. The State Assembly has until the end of September to pass the bill.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 31, 2024
