Flavor Flav Wants To Be An Olympic Torchbearer in 2028

Flavor Flav wants to be a torchbearer at the Olympic games. During an interview on the Potlickin' podcast, the public enemy rapper said he had so much fun at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics that he has applied to be a US torchbearer at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The 65-year-old hip-hop legend, known for wearing oversized clocks around his neck, helped sponsor the US women's water polo team in Paris.