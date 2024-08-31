Local & Community
Lost Salvador Dalí Prints Found in London Garage to Auction for Thousands
A remarkable discovery was made in a London garage where long-lost prints by Spanish artist Salvador Dalí were found. An auction house official stumbled upon 10 vibrant Dalí lithographs and five prints by French artist Theo Tobias while valuing a man's estate. Purchased over 50 years ago, the prints were never hung. The collection, worth several thousand dollars, will go up for auction on September 30th.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 31, 2024
Salvador Dal prints foundLondon garage discoveryTheo Tobias printsart auctionrare lithographsSalvador Dal lithographsart valuationauction news
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...