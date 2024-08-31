Local & Community
Tolerance Education Center Changes Operational Leadership
The Jewish Federation of the Desert has taken over operations of the Tolerance Education Center in Rancho Mirage. The Jewish Federation's Board of Directors approved the move unanimously, calling it a strategic move to increase education in the community and beyond. The Tolerance Education Center was founded by holocaust survivor Earl Greif in 2006 and opened its doors to the public in 2009.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 31, 2024
