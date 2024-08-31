Tom Hanks Warns Against A.I. Ads Using His Image

Actor Tom Hanks says "Do not be fooled," over a deceptive A.I. social media ad that's using his image. Hanks issued the warning to his Instagram followers on Thursday, saying the ads were created "fraudulently and through A.I." The actor said the ads use his likeness, name, and voice to promote miracle cures and drugs. Hanks has type-two diabetes and said he only works with board-certified doctors regarding his treatment.