Coachella Valley Rescue Mission: Transforming Lives with a 51-Year Legacy of Support
For over five decades, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission has been a beacon of hope for the local homeless population. With a remarkable 82% success rate, the mission provides essential services like meals, skill training, and employment connections. Executive Director Darla Burkett shares insights into their ongoing work and plans for future expansion, including new facilities to better serve the community.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 1, 2024
