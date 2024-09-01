Entertainment Report
Oasis Reunion Tour Sells Out Instantly; John Legend's New Album and Notre Dame Docuseries Highlighted
The highly anticipated Oasis Live 25 tour tickets sold out quickly after going on sale in the UK and Ireland, marking the band's first reunion since 2009. In other entertainment news, John Legend releases a family-friendly album, and a new docuseries on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is set to stream soon. Rick Damala reports on these stories and more in today's Hollywood Minute.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 1, 2024
Oasis reunion tourOasis Live 25 ticketsJohn Legend new albumNotre Dame docuseriesHollywood MinuteRick DamalaDungeons and Dragons albumChrissy TeigenFighting Irish football
