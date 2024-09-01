Weather
Scorching Heat Wave: Desert Temperatures Soar Above 110°F All Week
Prepare for extreme heat this week as temperatures in the desert surge well above normal. Expect highs of 114°F on Wednesday and 115°F on Thursday, with no relief in sight. Nighttime lows will remain warm in the mid to upper 80s, so stay hydrated and take precautions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 1, 2024
