Scorching Heat Wave: Desert Temperatures Soar Above 110°F All Week

Prepare for extreme heat this week as temperatures in the desert surge well above normal. Expect highs of 114°F on Wednesday and 115°F on Thursday, with no relief in sight. Nighttime lows will remain warm in the mid to upper 80s, so stay hydrated and take precautions.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 1, 2024

