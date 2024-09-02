NOW

Business, Finance & Tech

401k Millionaires Hit Record High in Q2, But Most Savers Lag Behind

The number of 401k millionaires reached a record high in Q2, with nearly 500,000 Fidelity accounts boasting $1 million or more. However, most savers have much smaller balances. Experts emphasize the importance of consistent saving and investing.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 2, 2024

