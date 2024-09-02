Business, Finance & Tech
401k Millionaires Hit Record High in Q2, But Most Savers Lag Behind
The number of 401k millionaires reached a record high in Q2, with nearly 500,000 Fidelity accounts boasting $1 million or more. However, most savers have much smaller balances. Experts emphasize the importance of consistent saving and investing.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 2, 2024
401k millionairesFidelity Investmentsretirement savingsQ2 recordstock marketconsistent investingGen X retirement401k match
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...