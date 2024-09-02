Local & Community
Babe's Bar-B-Que & Brewery Hosts Final Day at The River, Moving to Indio
Babe's Bar-B-Que & Brewery hosted its final day of service at The River in Rancho Mirage but will reopen in Indio next year as Babe Smokehouse & Tavern at the Canopy development. The new location is expected to open in January.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 2, 2024
