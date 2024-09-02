Weather
Excessive Heat Watch for Rancho Mirage: Temps Soar Up to 118°F
Rancho Mirage is under an excessive heat watch starting early Wednesday, with temperatures expected to climb between 112°F and 118°F. The heat will persist through the week, with triple digits even at night. Stay hydrated and plan for the heat.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 2, 2024
