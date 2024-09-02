Golden Age of Hollywood Event with Former Child Stars at Indian Wells Resort

Experience Hollywood’s Golden Age with former child stars from classic shows like "I Love Lucy" and "Lassie" at a one-night dinner show on September 8th at the Indian Wells Resort Hotel. Actor Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky, will share behind-the-scenes stories. Proceeds benefit Caterina's Club, feeding over 5,000 underserved kids daily.