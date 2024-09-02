Local & Community
Living Desert Zoo & Gardens Shares Desert Tortoise Hatchlings
The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens recently posted a video on Instagram welcoming some tort-ally adorable new residents. The newest cohort of desert tortoise eggs are hatching, According to their post, They will help raise and eventually release the animals. It's all part of their work to help support the critically endangered desert tortoise population.
September 2, 2024
