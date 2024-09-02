NOW

Local & Community

Living Desert Zoo & Gardens Shares Desert Tortoise Hatchlings

The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens recently posted a video on Instagram welcoming some tort-ally adorable new residents. The newest cohort of desert tortoise eggs are hatching, According to their post, They will help raise and eventually release the animals. It's all part of their work to help support the critically endangered desert tortoise population.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 2, 2024

NBC Palm SpringsLocalThe Living DesertWildlife
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...