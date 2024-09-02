CA, US & World
Oregon Reinstates Misdemeanor for Hard Drug Possession, Introduces Deflection Programs
Oregon's experiment with drug decriminalization ended Sunday, as a new law reinstates misdemeanor charges for hard drug possession. The law also introduces deflection programs offering treatment instead of jail time. Critics say more resources are needed for lasting change.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 2, 2024
Oregon drug decriminalizationMeasure 110 rollbackhard drug possessionmisdemeanor chargesdrug deflection programsGovernor Tina Kotektreatment instead of jail
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...