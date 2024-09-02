NOW

Oregon Reinstates Misdemeanor for Hard Drug Possession, Introduces Deflection Programs

Oregon's experiment with drug decriminalization ended Sunday, as a new law reinstates misdemeanor charges for hard drug possession. The law also introduces deflection programs offering treatment instead of jail time. Critics say more resources are needed for lasting change.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 2, 2024

