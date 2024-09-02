Local & Community
Record Fire Burns 650 Acres North of San Jacinto, 0% Containment as of 7am
A fire north of San Jacinto, known as the Record Fire, has burned 650 acres with 0% containment (as of 7am). Evacuation orders are in effect for Pop Flats. Six firefighters have been hospitalized with minor injuries. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for the latest updates.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 2, 2024
Record FireSanto fire650 acres burned0 containmentevacuation ordersPop FlatsGilman Springs Roadmanmade fireNBC Palm Springs
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...