Six Arrested in Southern California Crime Tourism Ring Bust
Six people were arrested in Southern California for their involvement in a crime tourism ring. The group faces federal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering, and is accused of over 100 thefts across 80 cities since 2018. Authorities seized 25 cars, properties, and horses during the operation.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 2, 2024
