CA, US & World
Young Voters Could Swing Election: Insights from Democratic and Republican Conventions
With two months until Election Day, young voters are emerging as a crucial group. NBC's Alice Barr reports on their views from the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, highlighting their key concerns, from climate action to economic issues. Young Democrats and Republicans show differing priorities, with a notable generational divide.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 2, 2024
young votersDemocratic National ConventionRepublican National Conventionelection impactclimate actioneconomic concernsgenerational dividevoter turnout
