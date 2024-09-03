Local & Community
$50,000 in Grants Available for Coachella Valley Businesses Through Good Business Awards
Local businesses in the Coachella Valley have a chance to win part of $50,000 through the new Good Business Awards, sponsored by First Bank, One Valley Foundation, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Ten businesses will each receive $5,000 for making a positive impact in the community. Applications are open until October 12th. For more information please check out the link in our Newsroom!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
