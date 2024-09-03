CA, US & World
9-Year-Old Georgia Girl Inspires Coastal Conservation with Nonprofit Efforts
Nine-year-old Lydia Clever, a passionate coastal conservationist from Georgia, is making a big impact by organizing beach cleanups through her nonprofit, Save Sea Life with Li. Despite her young age, Lydia not only leads monthly cleanup events but also creates art from collected trash and has published two books on ocean conservation. Her efforts continue to inspire her community.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
