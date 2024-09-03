CA, US & World
Local Residents React To New AI Technology in Fast Food Drive-Thru
Artificial Intelligence is making its way into Coachella Valley drive-thrus as fast food chains like Carl's Jr., Wendy's, and Taco Bell test new ordering systems. The shift follows minimum wage hikes in California, but not everyone is on board. Some customers prefer human interaction, while others are curious about the change. With 750,000 fast food jobs in the state, the impact on employment remains uncertain.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
