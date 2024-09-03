Behind the Scenes of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 on Amazon Prime

Season 2 of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is back on Amazon Prime! Join us for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as cast and crew discuss the epic journey through J.R.R. Tolkien's world. Get ready for more intense battles, deep character developments, and the timeless struggle for power in Middle-earth. Don't miss it!