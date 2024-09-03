CA, US & World
Cal Fire Deploys Historic C-130 Hercules in San Jacinto's 'Record Fire' Fight
For the first time in state history, Cal Fire used Tanker 122, a fully converted C-130 Hercules, to battle the San Jacinto 'Record Fire.' The aircraft, which delivered 8,000 gallons of retardant, is the first of Cal Fire's seven C-130s to complete a firefighting mission, debuting just in time on Monday, August 26.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
Cal FireC130 HerculesTanker 122Record Firefirefighting aircraft8000 gallons of retardantSan Jacinto firehistoric mission
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...