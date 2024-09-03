Local & Community
Cathedral City Launches Free Pre-Approved ADU Program for Homeowners
Cathedral City is offering residents a pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) program, providing free building plans approved by the city's Building and Safety Department. This initiative aims to speed up the approval process and save on architectural costs. Homeowners can find more information on the city's website.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
Cathedral City ADU programpreapproved ADU plansfree building plansCathedral City homeownersADU permitting processCathedralCitygov
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...