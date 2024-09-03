CA, US & World
Democratic VP Nominee Tim Walz Unharmed After Motorcade Crash in Milwaukee
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Governor Tim Walz, was unharmed after a crash involving several cars in his motorcade in route to a campaign event in Milwaukee. The accident involved three support vehicles and resulted in minor injuries. Walz's vehicle was not impacted, and he continued to the Labor Fest event, where he addressed the incident.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
