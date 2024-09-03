NOW

Desert Hot Springs High School Launches New Barbering Class for Students

Desert Hot Springs High School has introduced a new barbering class, allowing up to 50 students to enroll starting today. The program not only teaches hair-cutting skills but also fosters valuable life lessons like customer service and community involvement. Student Sayid Rodriguez, who dreams of becoming a licensed barber, is among those excited about the new opportunity.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 3, 2024

