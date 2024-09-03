Weather
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Coachella Valley: Temps Expected to Soar to 118 Degrees
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Coachella Valley from Wednesday through Friday, with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 118 degrees. Today's high hit 111, well above the average of 106. Be prepared for extreme heat and stay cool as this heat wave continues.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
