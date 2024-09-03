Local & Community
Heavy Traffic on 10 Freeway as Labor Day Travelers Head Home
Labor Day travelers experienced heavy traffic on the 10 Freeway as they made their way back home. The Auto Club of Southern California reports that Monday and Tuesday are the busiest travel days, with millions returning from their holiday plans. Drivers are advised to hit the road before 1 p.m. to avoid the worst congestion.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
Labor Day traffic10 FreewayAuto Club of Southern Californiatravel delaysheavy trafficholiday travelreturn homebest travel times
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...