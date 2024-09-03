CA, US & World
Labor Day Weekend Disrupted by Hotel Workers' Strike Across Major Cities
Hotel workers in San Francisco and across the country went on strike over Labor Day weekend, demanding better wages, health care, and working conditions. The strike, which is part of a national movement, has left thousands of travelers with limited services at major hotel chains. Some guests are seeking refunds due to the disruptions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
