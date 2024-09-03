Local & Community
Police Standoff in Palm Desert Neighborhood
Riverside County Deputies are in a standoff with a suspect in a Palm Desert neighborhood. This began about 9:00am on Oklahoma Avenue, near California Drive and Fred Waring Drive. Deputies were called about a domestic violence situation from earlier, and when they showed up, suspect wouldn't come out of the house. The victim is no longer at the scene. NBC Palm Springs will have more details as they become available. Picture above from 12:30pm
By: NBC Palm Springs
