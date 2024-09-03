Local & Community
Standoff in Palm Desert Ends After Hours of Negotiation
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a tense standoff in Palm Desert this morning. The situation began around 9 a.m. on Oklahoma Avenue after a domestic violence call. After hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
