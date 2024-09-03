Sports
Team USA Paralympians Shine in Paris: Olivia Chambers and Sarah Adam Lead the Charge
The Paralympic Games are underway in Paris, and Team USA athletes like Olivia Chambers and Sarah Adam are making waves. Chambers, a swimmer from Little Rock, Arkansas, showcases her fierce competitive spirit in the pool, while Adam, from Naperville, Illinois, is breaking barriers as the first woman on the U.S. wheelchair rugby team. Both athletes share their inspiring journeys and determination to excel on the world stage.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
Paralympic GamesTeam USAOlivia ChambersSarah Adamwheelchair rugbyswimmingParis 2024Paralympic athleteswomen in sportsinspiring stories
