Two LA men arrested for stealing $500k from valley homes

Two men from Los Angeles were arrested in connection to a series of break ins in Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation in July into the burglaries involving theft of high-value jewelry and designer items. The burglaries totaled around $500,000. The suspects are believed to be part of a nationwide burglary group. They were arrested in LA where authorities found stolen property, including jewelry and a handgun. Both men were released on $50,000 bail and the investigation is still ongoing.