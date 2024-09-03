Local & Community
Vista Chino Closed through Whitewater Wash
Vista Chino is closed through the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs today, Tuesday September 3rd. City Social reports are stating it may stay that way through Wednesday. The City of Palm Springs is stating that Vista Chino is closed for grading and sand drift repositioning work, in anticipation of the rainier half of the year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
