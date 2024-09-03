Local & Community
Vista Road Reopens Ahead of Schedule After Sand Drift Work
Vista Road has reopened ahead of schedule after being closed for grading and sand drift repositioning. Originally set to reopen on Wednesday, the road was prepared for the upcoming rainy and windy seasons. Stay tuned for more updates on road closures in the area.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
