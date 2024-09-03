CA, US & World
Worker Rescued After Being Trapped in Coal-Filled Train Car in Massachusetts
A worker trapped up to his waist in a coal-filled train car in Massachusetts was rescued after hours of effort. Crews used a pulley, harness, and vacuum truck to free him. The worker remained in good spirits and talked to rescuers throughout the ordeal. The incident is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2024
