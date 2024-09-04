Sports
California Is Enacting New Rules To Protect School Athletes From The Heat.
California is enacting new rules to protect school athletes from the heat. The wet bulb globe thermometer - measures ground and air temperature - humidity and wind. It spits out a number ranking corresponding to the new rules from CIF, the state's governing body for high school sports. Landing in orange, or red means required restrictions from mandatory breaks to shorter practices, taking off helmets or pads, and even rescheduling.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
