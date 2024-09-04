Your Health Today
Coachella Valley Leaders Challenge Air Quality Data Post-Tropical Storm Hillary
One year after Tropical Storm Hillary, Coachella Valley leaders are raising concerns about the air quality data presented by South Coast Air Quality Management District. While officials say particulate matter levels are normal, local leaders and residents are experiencing unusual respiratory issues, questioning the accuracy of the findings.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
