Costco Raises Membership Fees
Costco has raised its membership prices for the first time since 2017. An annual membership went from $60 to $65, and the executive membership rose from $120 to $130. The changes went into effect Sunday impacting about 52 million memberships. It applies to new signups and renewals. Competitor Sam's Club raised its fees nearly two years ago.
September 4, 2024
