Costco Raises Membership Fees

Costco has raised its membership prices for the first time since 2017. An annual membership went from $60 to $65, and the executive membership rose from $120 to $130. The changes went into effect Sunday impacting about 52 million memberships. It applies to new signups and renewals. Competitor Sam's Club raised its fees nearly two years ago.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 4, 2024

